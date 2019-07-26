Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W29 2019 (Jul 15-Jul 21)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa

Diarrhoea: Niue

Influenza-like illness: Tokelau

Other updates:

Dengue

There has been a constant decline in the weekly number of dengue-like illness and dengue confirmed (Dengue Duo Rapid Diagnostis Test positive) cases since the epi week 25 in Tuvalu. A team of health officials is currently in the outer islands investigating reports of suspected cases. [Source Dengue SitRep Epi week 27 & 28]

Influenza

French Polynesia: On 23 July, the Health Department announced an outbreak of influenza B at Fenua. A total of 316 cases of influenza-like illness including 22 confirmed cases of influenza B were reported by sentinel physicians in the first half of July.[Source: Media]

Measles

As of week ending 12 July there were 31 additional cases in New Zealand, the most number of cases reported in a week since the beginning of the outbreak, bringing a total of 349 cases since 1 January 2019; including 124 hospitalisations (40.7%). Of the 31 new cases; the greatest proportion was in Pacific Islanders (52%); followed by Maori (23%) ethnic group.[Source: MoH NZ]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

As of 21 July 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,592 (2,498 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,743 deaths (CFR 67.2%) reported from 25 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 17 July 2019, the Director-General of WHO declared the EVD outbreak in DRC a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), following a meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee. The statement on the Emergency Committee meeting is available here. WHO recommendations for international traffic related to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is available here. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the [DRC Ministry of Health situation report](https://us13.campaign-archive.com/home/?u=89e5755d2cca4840b1af93176&id=a...> and AFRO EVD situation report<https://afro.who.int/health-topics/ebola-virus-disease?utm_campaign=WHO%...). Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV)