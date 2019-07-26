Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W29 2019 (Jul 15-Jul 21)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 25 Jul 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa
Diarrhoea: Niue
Influenza-like illness: Tokelau
Other updates:
Dengue
- There has been a constant decline in the weekly number of dengue-like illness and dengue confirmed (Dengue Duo Rapid Diagnostis Test positive) cases since the epi week 25 in Tuvalu. A team of health officials is currently in the outer islands investigating reports of suspected cases. [Source Dengue SitRep Epi week 27 & 28]
Influenza
- French Polynesia: On 23 July, the Health Department announced an outbreak of influenza B at Fenua. A total of 316 cases of influenza-like illness including 22 confirmed cases of influenza B were reported by sentinel physicians in the first half of July.[Source: Media]
Measles
- As of week ending 12 July there were 31 additional cases in New Zealand, the most number of cases reported in a week since the beginning of the outbreak, bringing a total of 349 cases since 1 January 2019; including 124 hospitalisations (40.7%). Of the 31 new cases; the greatest proportion was in Pacific Islanders (52%); followed by Maori (23%) ethnic group.[Source: MoH NZ]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- As of 21 July 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,592 (2,498 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,743 deaths (CFR 67.2%) reported from 25 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 17 July 2019, the Director-General of WHO declared the EVD outbreak in DRC a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), following a meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee. The statement on the Emergency Committee meeting is available here. WHO recommendations for international traffic related to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is available here. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the [DRC Ministry of Health situation report](https://us13.campaign-archive.com/home/?u=89e5755d2cca4840b1af93176&id=a...> and AFRO EVD situation report<https://afro.who.int/health-topics/ebola-virus-disease?utm_campaign=WHO%...). Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.
Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV)
- Between 1 and 30 June 2019, the National International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported 7 additional cases of MERS-CoV infection, including one death. There was one cluster involves one secondary case, a health care worker. From 2012 through 30 June 2019, a total of 2,449 laboratory-confirmed cases of MERS-CoV infection and 845 associated deaths were reported globally to WHO under the IHR. The associated deaths reported to WHO were identified through follow-up with affected member states. Latest updates are available in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.