Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W28 2019 (Jul 08-Jul 14)

An International Health Regulation Emergency Committee meeting of EVD on 17 July convened by the WHO Director General has declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The Committee cited recent developments in the outbreak in making its recommendation, including the first confirmed case in Goma, a city of almost two million people on the border with Rwanda, and the gateway to the rest of DRC and the world. [Source: WHO]