Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W28 2019 (Jul 08-Jul 14)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: Fiji, Northern Mariana Islands, Samoa
Other updates:
Dengue
Yap state, Micronesia reports three cases of dengue serotype-3. [Source: Personal communication with MoH staff].
There has been a constant decline in the weekly number of dengue-like illness and dengue confirmed (Dengue Duo Rapid Diagnostis Test positive) cases since the peak in June in Tuvalu.
Measles
- As of week ending 12 July there were 30 additional cases in New Zealand, the most number of cases reported in a week since the beginning of the outbreak, bringing a total of 311 cases since 1 January 2019; including 128 hospitalisations (41%). Of the 30 new cases; the greatest proportion was in Pacific Islanders (40%); followed by Maori (30%) ethnic group.[Source: MoH NZ]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
An International Health Regulation Emergency Committee meeting of EVD on 17 July convened by the WHO Director General has declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The Committee cited recent developments in the outbreak in making its recommendation, including the first confirmed case in Goma, a city of almost two million people on the border with Rwanda, and the gateway to the rest of DRC and the world. [Source: WHO]
Democratic Republic of Congo: As of 14 July 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,501 (2,407 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,668 deaths (CFR 66.7%) reported from 25 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 17 July, the Director-General is convening an IHR Emergency Committee for EVD. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.