12 Jul 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W26 2019 (Jul 01-Jul 07)

from World Health Organization
Published on 12 Jul 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: American Samoa, French Polynesia, Samoa

  • Influenza-like illness: Niue

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Two imported cases reported by Wallis and Futuna with recent travel to New Caledonia. [Source: Wallis & Futuna Bulletin No. 8 posted on PacNet on 3 July 2019]

Measles

  • As of week ending 5 July there were 20 additional cases in New Zealand bringing a total of 280 cases since 1 January 2019; including 115 hospitalisations (41%). The cases for week ending 5 July were reported from Counties Manukau (75%) , Northland (15%), Auckland (5%) and Waitemata (5%). [Source: NZ MoH]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

