Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W26 2019 (Jul 01-Jul 07)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 12 Jul 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: American Samoa, French Polynesia, Samoa
Influenza-like illness: Niue
Other updates:
Dengue
- Two imported cases reported by Wallis and Futuna with recent travel to New Caledonia. [Source: Wallis & Futuna Bulletin No. 8 posted on PacNet on 3 July 2019]
Measles
- As of week ending 5 July there were 20 additional cases in New Zealand bringing a total of 280 cases since 1 January 2019; including 115 hospitalisations (41%). The cases for week ending 5 July were reported from Counties Manukau (75%) , Northland (15%), Auckland (5%) and Waitemata (5%). [Source: NZ MoH]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- As of 9 July 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,437 cases (2,343 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,646 deaths (CFR 67.5%) reported from 23 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.