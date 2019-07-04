04 Jul 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W26 2019 (Jun 24-Jun 30)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 04 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (416.01 KB)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: American Samoa, French Polynesia, Northern Marianna Islands

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Two imported cases reported by Wallis and Futuna with recent travel to New Caledonia. [Source: Wallis & Futuna Bulletin No. 8 posted on PacNet on 3 July 2019]

Measles

  • As of week ending 28 June there were 28 additional cases in New Zealand bringing a total of 260 cases since 1 January 2019; including 109 hospitalisations (41.9%). This is the greatest number of cases reported in a week since the beginning of the outbreak. The cases were reported from Auckland, Wellington and Northland. [Source: NZ MoH]

Zika virus disease

  • WHO has issued a summary of the global epidemiology of Zika virus transmission on 2 July. As of July 2019, a total of 87 countries and territories have had evidence of autochthonous mosquito-borne transmission of Zika virus, distributed across four of the six WHO Regions. Globally, 61 countries and territories in six WHO regions have evidence of established competent Aedes aegypti vectors but have not yet had documented Zika virus transmission.

  • WHO recommends that pregnant women, women who may become pregnant within two months of travel, and male travellers whose partner may become pregnant within three months of travel check with their healthcare providers and carefully consider the risks and possible consequences of Zika infection before traveling to areas where there may be Zika virus transmission. Latest updates are available at WHO's Zika virus disease home page.

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.