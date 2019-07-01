Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W25 2019 (Jun 17-Jun 23)

According to Ugandan MOH press release, so far there have been three confirmed cases of Ebola including three deaths. As of 18 June, there is no confirmed cases in Uganda. As of 21 June, there are no new suspect cases under admission and 110 contacts being followed up. Contacts will be visited daily for 21 days until the last contact completes follow-up on 2 July. Latest updates are available in the Uganda Ministry of Health press release and AFRO EVD situation report.