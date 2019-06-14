Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W23 2019 (Jun 03-Jun 09)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

Acute Fever and Rash: Fiji, Palau, Tuvalu, Wallis & Futuna

Influenza-like illness: Fiji

Prolonged fever: Fiji

Other updates:

Diarrhoea

Marshall Islands Ministry of Health & Human Services released a statement on 10 June 2019 stating the rotavirus outbreak is over. [Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

The Ugandan Ministry of Health confirmed an outbreak on 11 June 2019 in Kaese District at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The confirmed case is a 5-year-old child from DRC who travelled with his family on 9th June 2019. The child and his family entered the Uganda through Bwera Border post and sought medical care at Kagando hospital where health workers identified EVD as a possible cause of illness. The child was transferred to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit for management, but died on 12 June.

There are two additional EVD positive cases (relatives of the 5 year old index case) and a suspected case awaiting test results. Therefore in Uganda, at current there have been three positive cases including one death. For further details refer to AFRO external EVD situation report .

The Director-General is convening an IHR Emergency Committee for Ebola Virus Disease on 14 June 2019.