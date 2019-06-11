Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W22 2019 (May 27-Jun 02)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 10 Jun 2019
The following syndromes have been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Tuvalu, Vanuatu
Influenza-like illness: Kiribati
Prolonged fever: Fiji
Other updates:
Influenza
- Influenza B cases reported by Northern Marianna Islands (PacNet posting on 25 May 2019) and Wallis and Futuna (PacNet post 4 June 2019). In **Wallis and Futuna **there were 4 cases of Influenza B; 2 of which were Victoria lineage and 2 Yamagata lineage.
Measles
- As of 31 May there have been 170 cases reported by New Zealand since 1 January 2019. There were 12 new cases in epi week 22. [Source: NZ MoH]
Polio
- On 14 May, the 21st IHR Emergency Committee has agreed that the risk of international spread of poliovirus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and recommended the extension of Temporary Recommendations for a further three months, effective 21 May 2019. The full statement is available here
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo: As of 04 June 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,025 cases (1,931 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,357 deaths (CFR 67.01%) reported from 22 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 7 May 2019, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) issued new vaccination recommendations, including adjusting vaccine dosages, expanding vaccine eligibility, ring vaccination operational improvements, and strengthening training of local healthcare workers to aid in the EVD response. The full recommendations are available here. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News