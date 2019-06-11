Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W22 2019 (May 27-Jun 02)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

Acute Fever and Rash: Tuvalu, Vanuatu

Influenza-like illness: Kiribati

Prolonged fever: Fiji

Other updates:

Influenza

Influenza B cases reported by Northern Marianna Islands (PacNet posting on 25 May 2019) and Wallis and Futuna (PacNet post 4 June 2019). In **Wallis and Futuna **there were 4 cases of Influenza B; 2 of which were Victoria lineage and 2 Yamagata lineage.

Measles

As of 31 May there have been 170 cases reported by New Zealand since 1 January 2019. There were 12 new cases in epi week 22. [Source: NZ MoH]

Polio

On 14 May, the 21st IHR Emergency Committee has agreed that the risk of international spread of poliovirus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and recommended the extension of Temporary Recommendations for a further three months, effective 21 May 2019. The full statement is available here

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)