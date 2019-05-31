31 May 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W21 2019 (May 20-May 26)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (416.49 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Palau

  • Dengue-like illness: Solomon Islands

  • Influenza-like illness: Kiribati

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Palau: dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing. As of 26 May 2019 there have been 196 cases since 7 December 2019; there were 9 cases reported between 20 – 26 May. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Palau Ministry of Health dengue SitRep posted on PacNet on 29 May 2019]

  • On 27 May, a health alert on dengue was issued by the Wallis and Futuna Islands Territory Health Agency following reports of two new cases of dengue in Wallis. [Source: Government]

  • Increase in Dengue-like illness cases reported by Solomon Islands for week ending 26 May 2019.

Influenza

  • Flu cases and deaths in Western Australia are much higher this year, says the state health department. To date, it has recorded 3,013 cases and 10 deaths compared to compared to 1,151 cases and 4 deaths for the same period last year. [Source: Media]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

  • Democratic Republic of Congo: As of 28 May 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,945 cases (1,851 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,302 deaths (CFR 66.9%) reported from 22 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 7 May 2019, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) issued new vaccination recommendations, including adjusting vaccine dosages, expanding vaccine eligibility, ring vaccination operational improvements, and strengthening training of local healthcare workers to aid in the EVD response. The full recommendations are available here. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.