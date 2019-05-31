Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W21 2019 (May 20-May 26)
The following syndromes have been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Palau
Dengue-like illness: Solomon Islands
Influenza-like illness: Kiribati
Other updates:
Dengue
Palau: dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing. As of 26 May 2019 there have been 196 cases since 7 December 2019; there were 9 cases reported between 20 – 26 May. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Palau Ministry of Health dengue SitRep posted on PacNet on 29 May 2019]
On 27 May, a health alert on dengue was issued by the Wallis and Futuna Islands Territory Health Agency following reports of two new cases of dengue in Wallis. [Source: Government]
Increase in Dengue-like illness cases reported by Solomon Islands for week ending 26 May 2019.
Influenza
- Flu cases and deaths in Western Australia are much higher this year, says the state health department. To date, it has recorded 3,013 cases and 10 deaths compared to compared to 1,151 cases and 4 deaths for the same period last year. [Source: Media]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo: As of 28 May 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,945 cases (1,851 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,302 deaths (CFR 66.9%) reported from 22 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 7 May 2019, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) issued new vaccination recommendations, including adjusting vaccine dosages, expanding vaccine eligibility, ring vaccination operational improvements, and strengthening training of local healthcare workers to aid in the EVD response. The full recommendations are available here. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.