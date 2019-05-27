Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W20 2019 (May 13-May 19)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Vanuatu

Dengue-like illness: Vanuatu

Influenza-like illness: Palau

Prolonged Fever: Kiribati

Other updates:

Dengue

Palau: dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing. As of 19 May 2019 there have been 187 cases since 7 December 2019. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Palau Ministry of Health dengue SitRep No. 24 posted on PacNet on 22 May 2019]

Influenza

For week ending 5 May, the number of laboratory confirmed influenza cases were substantially higher than the five year average for the same period and year to date there have been 44,160 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza reported to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System. [Source: Australia Department of Health].

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 20 May 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,826 cases (1,738 confirmed, 88 probable) including 1,218 deaths (CFR 66.70 %) reported from 24 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 7 May 2019, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) issued new vaccination recommendations, including adjusting vaccine dosages, expanding vaccine eligibility, ring vaccination operational improvements, and strengthening training of local healthcare workers to aid in the EVD response. The full recommendations are available here. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News

Middle East Respiratory Coronavirus (MERS-CoV)