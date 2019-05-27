27 May 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W20 2019 (May 13-May 19)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 23 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (416.52 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Vanuatu

  • Dengue-like illness: Vanuatu

  • Influenza-like illness: Palau

  • Prolonged Fever: Kiribati

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Palau: dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing. As of 19 May 2019 there have been 187 cases since 7 December 2019. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Palau Ministry of Health dengue SitRep No. 24 posted on PacNet on 22 May 2019]

Influenza

  • For week ending 5 May, the number of laboratory confirmed influenza cases were substantially higher than the five year average for the same period and year to date there have been 44,160 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza reported to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System. [Source: Australia Department of Health].

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 20 May 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,826 cases (1,738 confirmed, 88 probable) including 1,218 deaths (CFR 66.70 %) reported from 24 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 7 May 2019, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) issued new vaccination recommendations, including adjusting vaccine dosages, expanding vaccine eligibility, ring vaccination operational improvements, and strengthening training of local healthcare workers to aid in the EVD response. The full recommendations are available here. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News

Middle East Respiratory Coronavirus (MERS-CoV)

  • From 9 through 30 April 2019, the National International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported nine additional cases of MERS-CoV infection, including three deaths. Of the nine cases reported, five were associated with ongoing clusters in three cities. From 2012 through 30 April 2019, a total of 2428 laboratory-confirmed cases of MERS-CoV infection and 839 associated deaths were reported globally to WHO under the IHR. The associated deaths reported to WHO were identified through follow-up with affected member states. Disease Outbreak News

