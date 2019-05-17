Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2019 (May 06-May 12)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Northern Marianna Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu
Influenza-like illness: Marshall Islands
Prolonged Fever: Kiribati
Other updates:
Dengue
Tuvalu: Outbreak is ongoing. Dengue serotype-1 has been confirmed in circulation by Institute Pasteur, New Caledonia. The last dengue outbreak that was cause by dengue serotype-1 in Tuvalu was in 1974; hence a large proportion of the population would be susceptible.
Vanuatu: Of the 10 samples sent Institute Pasteur, New Caledonia 5 tested positive for dengue serotype-2. This serotype has been in circulation for the past two years in Vanuatu.
Influenza
- Vanuatu: Ongoing outbreak mainly in Port Vila. Of the 8 samples sent to Medipole, New Caledonia 6 are positive for Influenza B Victoria lineage. A press release has been released regarding the situation, refresher training has been conducted for clinicians at the Vila Central Hospital and surveillance has been strengthened.
Measles
- Disease outbreak news (7 May 2019) for the Western Pacific Region can be accessed here
Ebola Virus Disease(EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 13 May 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,720 cases (1,632 confirmed, 88 probable) including 1,136 deaths (CFR 66 %) reported from 21 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces.
Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation reportand AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.
Middle East Respiratory Coronavirus (MERS-CoV)
- From 1 March through 8 April 2019, the National IHR Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported 45 additional cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infection, including 13 deaths. Of the 45 cases, nine cases including one death were linked to the outbreak in Wadi Aldwasir city. From 2012 through 8 April 2019, a total of 2,419 laboratory-confirmed cases of MERS-CoV and 836 associated deaths were reported globally to WHO under the IHR. Disease Outbreak NewsandEIS