17 May 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2019 (May 06-May 12)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 17 May 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Northern Marianna Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

  • Influenza-like illness: Marshall Islands

  • Prolonged Fever: Kiribati

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Tuvalu: Outbreak is ongoing. Dengue serotype-1 has been confirmed in circulation by Institute Pasteur, New Caledonia. The last dengue outbreak that was cause by dengue serotype-1 in Tuvalu was in 1974; hence a large proportion of the population would be susceptible.

  • Vanuatu: Of the 10 samples sent Institute Pasteur, New Caledonia 5 tested positive for dengue serotype-2. This serotype has been in circulation for the past two years in Vanuatu.

Influenza

  • Vanuatu: Ongoing outbreak mainly in Port Vila. Of the 8 samples sent to Medipole, New Caledonia 6 are positive for Influenza B Victoria lineage. A press release has been released regarding the situation, refresher training has been conducted for clinicians at the Vila Central Hospital and surveillance has been strengthened.

Measles

  • Disease outbreak news (7 May 2019) for the Western Pacific Region can be accessed here

Ebola Virus Disease(EVD)

Middle East Respiratory Coronavirus (MERS-CoV)

  • From 1 March through 8 April 2019, the National IHR Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported 45 additional cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infection, including 13 deaths. Of the 45 cases, nine cases including one death were linked to the outbreak in Wadi Aldwasir city. From 2012 through 8 April 2019, a total of 2,419 laboratory-confirmed cases of MERS-CoV and 836 associated deaths were reported globally to WHO under the IHR. Disease Outbreak NewsandEIS

