09 May 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W18 2019 (Apr 29-May 05)

World Health Organization
Published on 09 May 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, Northern Marianna Islands, Samoa,Tuvalu

  • Dengue-like illness: Samoa

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Tuvalu: As of 5 May there have been 137 suspected cases of which 51 were Dengue Duo RDT positive (NS1+ve/IgM+ve) since 27 March 2019. Serotype confirmation is pending from Institute Pasteur, New Caledonia. [Source: Personal communication with MoH official].

Measles

  • New Zealand: As of 6 May, there have been 111 confirmed cases since 1 January 2019. Of these cases majority (35%) are from the Canterbury District Health Board; the second greatest proportion of cases (24%) are from Waitameta District Health Board. Majority (86%) of the cases were not vaccinated. The age group most affected were those aged 20-29 years (25%) followed by those aged 10-19 years (24%) [Source: ESR NZ]

Shigellosis

  • **Guam: **From January – April 2019; there have been 15 cases reported; for the year 2018 there were 29 cases. Of the cases reported so far this year, 2/3 of the cases are children. [Source:
    Guam Dept of Public Health & Social Services Press Release No. 2019-062 posted on PacNet on 6 May 2019].

Ebola Virus Disease

Democratic Republic of Congo:

