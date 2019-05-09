Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W18 2019 (Apr 29-May 05)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 09 May 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, Northern Marianna Islands, Samoa,Tuvalu
Dengue-like illness: Samoa
Other updates:
Dengue
- Tuvalu: As of 5 May there have been 137 suspected cases of which 51 were Dengue Duo RDT positive (NS1+ve/IgM+ve) since 27 March 2019. Serotype confirmation is pending from Institute Pasteur, New Caledonia. [Source: Personal communication with MoH official].
Measles
- New Zealand: As of 6 May, there have been 111 confirmed cases since 1 January 2019. Of these cases majority (35%) are from the Canterbury District Health Board; the second greatest proportion of cases (24%) are from Waitameta District Health Board. Majority (86%) of the cases were not vaccinated. The age group most affected were those aged 20-29 years (25%) followed by those aged 10-19 years (24%) [Source: ESR NZ]
Shigellosis
- **Guam: **From January – April 2019; there have been 15 cases reported; for the year 2018 there were 29 cases. Of the cases reported so far this year, 2/3 of the cases are children. [Source:
Guam Dept of Public Health & Social Services Press Release No. 2019-062 posted on PacNet on 6 May 2019].
Ebola Virus Disease
Democratic Republic of Congo:
- As of 7 May 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,585cases (1,519 confirmed, 66 probable) including 1,045 deaths (CFR 66 %) reported from 21 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News