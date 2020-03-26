Oxfam response to G20 meeting to combat Coronavirus

Responding to the commitments made by the G20 today to combat the Coronavirus, Chema Vera, Oxfam International’s Interim Executive Director, said:

“On the day that Imperial College London has warned that close to 40 million lives could be lost without urgent action, the world’s richest governments are still only warming up to the scale of the task.

“The wheels of global cooperation are moving and the commitment to do whatever it takes is welcome. But it’s not enough. G20 leaders need to set a truly ambitious plan with concrete actions for how they will work together to save lives, including a massive injection of funds into public health around the globe

“More than ever we need our governments to look beyond their borders and work together – in every country and for every person —to beat this virus.”

