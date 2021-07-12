Oxfam reactive: UN State of Food Security and Nutrition report

In reaction to the UN’s State of Food Security and Nutrition report revealing that nearly 12 per cent of the world’s population – 811 million people – were undernourished last year, Oxfam’s Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods Advisor Emily Farr said:

“These figures are a sombre reminder of our broken food and economic systems. The pandemic was the last straw for millions of people already battered by conflict, economic shocks and a worsening climate crisis, with more than half the world’s population without social protection to help them cope."

“Donor governments need to immediately fund the UN food security appeal, and ensure aid reaches those most in need to help save lives now. Debt should be cancelled for low and middle-income countries, which will free up £700 billion for social protection measures."

“Building a fairer, more robust and sustainable food system is also key. The interests of small-scale food producers - the women and men who feed hundreds of millions of people every day – should be prioritised over the profits of mega rich food companies.”

Ends

For more information, please contact Lisa Rutherford on 07917 791 836 / lrutherford@oxfam.org.uk