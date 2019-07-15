15 Jul 2019

OXFAM REACTIVE: FAO State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World figures

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 15 Jul 2019

Responding to new figures released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) today, which show that the number of hungry people has risen for the third consecutive year, mainly due to growing inequality, conflict and the climate crisis, Robin Willoughby, Oxfam GB head of food and climate policy said:

“These stark statistics show that 33,000 more people have gone hungry every day over the last three years, with women hit hardest.

“A toxic brew of climate shocks, inequality and conflict is unravelling years of progress.

“If we are to meet the target of ending hunger by 2030, governments must urgently cut greenhouse emissions, provide more support for small-scale agriculture and increase efforts to end violent conflicts.”

Ends

For more information and interviews with Robin Willoughby, please contact Lisa Rutherford on 07917 791 836 / lrutherford@oxfam.org.uk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.