OXFAM REACTIVE: FAO State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World figures

Responding to new figures released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) today, which show that the number of hungry people has risen for the third consecutive year, mainly due to growing inequality, conflict and the climate crisis, Robin Willoughby, Oxfam GB head of food and climate policy said:

“These stark statistics show that 33,000 more people have gone hungry every day over the last three years, with women hit hardest.

“A toxic brew of climate shocks, inequality and conflict is unravelling years of progress.

“If we are to meet the target of ending hunger by 2030, governments must urgently cut greenhouse emissions, provide more support for small-scale agriculture and increase efforts to end violent conflicts.”

