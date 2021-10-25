Oxfam reaction to updated NDC Synthesis Report

Responding to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) updated NDC Synthesis Report, Oxfam France’s Advocacy Manager Armelle Le Comte said:

“This confirms we are still dangerously off track from limiting global warming to the vital 1.5°C limit. The climate clock is fast running out of time, COP26 now needs to be a planetary crisis meeting. Governments need to agree to revise their climate plans more regularly to get us back on track and remedial action is desperately needed now.

“Even if most countries have increased the ambition of their new climate plans, very few are meeting their fair share of climate actions. Rich, industrialised countries have the most to do, but big emerging economies don’t get a free pass. Preventing even a fraction of a degree of heating will save lives. The world’s poorest countries are already struggling to keep up with the intensifying ravages of climate change—millions are hungry and being forced to flee their homes. Those most at risk are the least to blame for the climate breakdown.

“While carbon emissions remain so dangerously high, it is more important than ever that wealthy countries deliver on their financial commitments to support poorer countries to adapt to a warming climate and cut emissions.”

As of 2015, countries in the Global North were responsible for 92 percent of excess carbon emissions and 92 percent of climate breakdown. By contrast, most countries in the Global South were within their boundary fair shares.

The richest one percent were responsible for 15 percent of emissions added to the atmosphere between 1990 and 2015―more than all the citizens of the EU and more than twice that of the poorest half of humanity (7 percent). The richest 10 percent accounted for over half (52 percent) of emissions during this time. For more information, download Oxfam’s report Confronting Carbon Inequality.