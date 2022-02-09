Oxfam reaction to the publication of Pfizer’s financial results on COVID-19 vaccine sales for last year and projections for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill this year

In response to the publication of Pfizer’s financial results on COVID-19 vaccine sales for last year and projections for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill this year, Oxfam’s Robbie Silverman said:

“Pfizer’s results today are clear evidence of how the company has used its monopoly to enrich its shareholders at the expense of almost half the world’s population who still have no access to lifesaving vaccines.

“Thousands of people in Africa are dying every day from COVID because companies like Pfizer have prioritized profits over saving lives. And it’s paying off for Pfizer, raking in as much as $1 million every hour in profit.

“It is obscene that we have allowed pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer to put their profits before the good of humanity as the pandemic drags on. No corporations should decide who lives and who dies.”

Notes to editors

The latest data (from Dec 21) available shows that just 1 percent of Pfizer’s vaccines have been delivered to low-income countries.

Oxfam estimates Pfizer is making over $1 million an hour profit from the vaccine alone.

Pfizer and the other drugs companies are unable to produce enough vaccines for the world. Oxfam has issued a shareholder filing calling on Pfizer to study the feasibility of transferring vaccine technology and know-how so that production can urgently ramp up around the world.

Contact information

