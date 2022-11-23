Oxfam reaction to £800 million cut to UK overseas aid budget

Responding to the Government's decision to cut £800 million from the UK’s overseas aid budget, Katy Chakrabortty, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Oxfam GB, said:

“The decision to cut £800 million from the UK’s overseas aid budget is both short-sighted and immoral. Food crises, conflict and climate change are forcing millions of people to flee their homes. In East Africa, Yemen and elsewhere, many more are facing the very real threat of starvation. UK aid is already barely a third of the amount given just three years ago. Instead of cutting vital lifelines the Government should be raising additional resources to strengthen them.”

Ends

Notes to editor