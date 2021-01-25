Oxfam reaction to launch of Adaptation Coalition

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a virtual speech at the Climate Adaptation Summit today to announce a new Adaptation Action Coalition. Responding to the announcement, Oxfam's Senior Policy Advisor on Climate Change, Tracy Carty said:

"We welcome the renewed commitment to adaptation from the Prime Minister and others. The first task of this international coalition must be to scale up climate finance, without which low income countries, already suffering due to climate change, will be unable to adapt to more extreme weather.

"Only a fifth of all reported public climate finance to developing countries is currently spent on adaptation, so increasing that to half must be an urgent priority, as Secretary General António Guterres has called for.

"Without financial support from wealthy nations, millions of vulnerable people that have contributed least to the climate crisis will be unable to cope with more powerful storms, droughts and floods."