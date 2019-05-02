Oxfam reaction: Committee on Climate Change UK net-zero advice

In reaction to the Committee on Climate Change advice on the UK's long-term climate change targets, Oxfam Director of Campaigns and Policy Matthew Spencer said:

"We welcome the advice today, not least because it urges that we reach net-zero emissions without the use of international offsets. This would invariably result in poor farmers competing for land, thereby damaging food production in areas where people are already going hungry.

"We wholeheartedly endorse the recommendation that this target can and should be met by reducing emissions within the UK. But with the UK currently not on track to meet our current emissions targets, the ambition to reach net-zero emissions will be meaningless unless it is backed up by urgent policies that translate into immediate action.

"The recent cyclones in Mozambique have illustrated once again that despite having done the least to cause climate change, the world’s poorest people are increasingly suffering the full, brutal force of the consequences. The UK must now take decisive action to reduce emissions across the board."

