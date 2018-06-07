Oxfam Novib and Partnerships: A historical perspective

Preface

Over the last five decades, working in solidarity with partner organizations and building their capacity was seen as a key ingredient of Oxfam Novib’s identity as a development organization. Oxfam Novib’s approach was based on its ambition to move beyond the narrow donor-grantee relationship and develop a genuine partnership based on values and principles such as trust, solidarity, equality, reciprocity and respect for autonomy. For a long time, these underlying values and principles were largely implicit. They were made explicit, elaborated and captured in 2009 in Oxfam’s Partnership Principles.

The typical Oxfam Novib partnership approach was also based on certain working modalities, such as providing partners with long-term and flexible (core) funding and the monitoring of partners from the Headquarters in The Hague (distant support). In the view of Oxfam Novib, this way of working would give partners the maximum space, autonomy and opportunities to grow and become more effective.

In this article we critically reflect on the history of the relationships between Oxfam Novib and its partners. We examine how the organization’s approach and the related principles were translated into practice during different periods. We believe it is important to explore these questions more deeply to help us, and others, better understand Oxfam Novib’s philosophy and identity. When the organization celebrated its sixtieth anniversary, in 2016, there was a strong feeling that the time had come to document, synthesize and publish more of its history.

Oxfam Novib is changing rapidly as part of an interdependent Oxfam network. This paper is intended to contribute to an ongoing dialogue amongst colleagues and partners about where the organization comes from and might be heading. It is based on internal reviews, annual reports, multi-annual plans, partner satisfaction surveys, reports of partner seminars and other materials that shed more light on the partnership approach, its principles and practices.

This paper draws inspiration from some of the literature about the relationships between international NGOs and their local partners. There is a growing body of theoretical and empirical studies that try to unravel these rather complex and ambivalent relationships. The names of some of the studies are telling: “The Partnership Paradox” (Elbers, 2012); “The Unreality of North-South Partnerships” (Fowler, 2015); “Between Rhetoric and Reality: Essays on Partnerships in Development” (Malhotra, 1997). All these writers point to the tension in INGOs between the desire to live up to the principles of good partnership and the ways in which actual practice is often more problematic. We have used some of the insights of these writers in the last part of this paper, when we look forward.

After a first chapter introducing the Oxfam Novib partnership approach, we describe five historical periods, setting the scene by sketching both the development context and Oxfam Novib’s organizational context, then exploring the partnership approach, principles and practice.1 Strengths and weaknesses, dilemmas and tensions, and some recommendations for the way forward are presented in the final chapter.