Overview of natural and man-made disaster risks the European Union may face

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Commission staff working document is the second edition of an overview of the natural and man-made disaster risks that the EU may face, prepared under EU legislation on civil protection. The aim of the overview is to capture the trends in the ever-evolving disaster risk landscape, discuss the major drivers shaping it, take a closer look at 12 selected disaster risks of particular relevance for Europe and to assess the implications of developments in disaster risks for risk management. One of the important sources that fed into the overview are the national disaster risk assessments sent to the Commission by the EU Member States and the participating states to the Union Civil Protection Mechanism during the 2018 reporting cycle. In addition to information from national authorities, the overview draws on the latest available evidence from the Commission’s cross-sectoral policy, operational and scientific work on disaster risk. The purpose of the overview is to foster a sound understanding of disaster risks facing Europe’s population and to inform decisions on risk management to prevent loss of life and damages.

Although Europe is a relatively safe place to live, recent years have shown that Europe is also affected by a wide range of adverse events that cause devastation of human life, property, environment and cultural heritage. The biggest disaster to hit Europe in decades, the COVID-19 pandemic, was still unfolding at the time of writing, having killed more than a million people across the world, overwhelming national healthcare systems, disrupting public life and generating a major shock to economies.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst health crisis seen in EU’s history, though unfortunately it is not the only extreme event witnessed in recent years. Regions from north to south Europe have experienced episodes of life-threatening heat, with historic temperature records broken several years in a row. The past three years have also seen dramatic wildfires blazing throughout the continent, killing more people and burning more land than ever before.

Storms, extreme rainfall events and floods continued to cause damage, with washed-away roads and inundated city streets making news headlines. Hurricanes wreaked havoc in the EU’s outermost regions. Some of the strongest earthquakes to hit the EU and neighbouring countries in years sent a reminder of ever-present seismic risk.

Europe also had to deal with threats posed by individuals or groups with malevolent intent.

European cities continued to be a target for terrorists. The 2018 attack on civilians in Salisbury, UK involving the military-grade nerve agent Novichok drew attention to the threats linked to the use of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) materials by hostile individuals or groups. Recent years have also seen some of the most harmful cyberattacks to date. They targeted European democratic processes and government systems, affected critical infrastructure such as hospitals and caused billions of euros of losses to businesses.

Some of these adverse events overwhelmed national response capacity and put considerable pressure on public budgets, prompting EU Member States to seek assistance from EU solidarity instruments, such as the Union Civil Protection Mechanism and the EU Solidarity Fund. Wildfires and floods were the most common disaster events for which countries requested support, while earthquakes were the most destructive.

An analysis of long-term trends suggests that the damage caused by disaster events in Europe has been on the rise for several decades. Based on available data, infectious diseases and heatwaves were the biggest ‘killers’, while storms, floods and earthquakes were the costliest natural hazards in terms of economic loss. Most of the harm was caused by a few, relatively rare high-impact events, highlighting the importance of prevention and preparedness for this type of disaster scenario.

In future, we can expect more extreme events and increasing damage due to converging driving forces that are (re)shaping hazards and threats, as well as exposure and vulnerability of our societies to disasters. One of the major drivers of disaster risk is climate change. Changes observed in the Earth’s climate are triggering more extreme weather events, sea level rise and changes in the geographical distribution of some infectious diseases. In the EU, reported economic losses from weather extremes are on average already EUR 12 billion per year. Although ambitious action to mitigate climate change is crucial, even cutting all greenhouse gas emissions would not stop the impacts already underway. Research suggests that over the next decades, all of Europe will face worsening impacts of climate change. In southern Europe, an increase in extreme heat, water scarcity, drought and wildfires is forecasted. Northern Europe is expected to experience reduced ice cover and increased temperatures, rainfall and floods. The magnitude of future weather-related risks and impacts will depend on a variety of factors, including levels of development and vulnerability, and on the implementation of climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

Climate change is not the only driver behind the evolving disaster risk and increasing loss. Over decades, urbanisation, development in hazardous areas and unsustainable land use have put more people and wealth in harm’s way. Urban settings further amplify disaster risks such as floods, heatwaves or epidemics. The ageing building stock and infrastructure in European cities pose additional challenges due to their vulnerability to seismic and intensifying climatic hazards. As more and more Europeans live in cities – a trend forecast to continue – specific urban vulnerabilities and risk management are becoming a focus of attention.

Land take for urban development and anthropogenic land and sea usage, alongside climate change, pollution and the overuse of natural resources have contributed to environmental degradation. Despite conservation and restoration action, ecosystems both on land and sea continue degrading, in Europe and globally, which reduces their capacity to prevent, mitigate and recover from the impacts of disasters.

Whereas the disaster risks associated with natural hazards are evolving gradually, albeit accelerating over time, the panorama of man-made threats is changing fast. Recent years have seen growing instability abroad, geopolitical tensions, a decline in multilateralism, new developments in global terrorist threats, and diversification of hostile individuals and groups. All these developments have direct implications for internal security in the EU, including threats such as terrorism, cyber threats and the potential use of CBRN materials. The EU and its Member States face complex hybrid threats that permeate different domains of society, with cyberspace and social media providing new ways of influencing. Rapid technological advancements have given rise to both benefits and to new risks. The growing dependence of modern societies on technology is itself a vulnerability that can be exploited by malevolent individuals or groups.

Against this complex backdrop, it is crucial to have arrangements in place for effective prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery from disasters in future. In the EU, protecting people, property, environment and cultural heritage against multiple threats is primarily a national responsibility. However, as disasters defy borders, the EU complements, supports and coordinates national action and promotes cross-border cooperation on these matters. A wide set of EU policies and instruments aim to strengthen collective safety and resilience against adverse events in Europe. Although Europe has achieved a high level of protection against disasters, there is no room for complacency as the world is changing fast and new challenges continue to emerge, with the latest COVID-19 health crisis a stark reminder. Emergencies seen in recent years have already triggered a revision of some EU instruments and measures for disaster risk management. More action will be required to make sure we are ready to face the future.

In terms of policy implications, the overview of disaster risks in the EU indicates the following priority areas of action:

(1) addressing the major causes of risk to prevent, for the long-term, loss of life and damage to infrastructure, economy, environment and cultural heritage;

(2) increasing cooperation across borders and sectors, in all phases of risk management, to better address the transboundary nature of disaster risk, the increasing complexity and emergence of new threats;

(3) investing in prevention, preparedness and resilience to disasters, based on a strategic and risk-informed approach;

(4) further boosting the EU’s collective capacity to respond to high-impact disasters with transboundary effects;

(5) stepping up action to build resilience of critical infrastructure to intensifying natural hazards and man-made threats;

(6) building financial (fiscal) resilience to disasters in view of the rising economic cost of catastrophic events;

(7) improving the evidence base for effective risk management and building resilience.

As disaster risks are dynamic and evolve over time, systematic monitoring is key to adapting risk management policies to the changing situation on the ground. A regular assessment of disaster risks, capabilities to manage them and regular sharing of risk information at EU level are and will remain important aspects of risk management work carried out under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism. A lot of progress has been achieved in this field, but there is also scope for further development. We need to reflect on how to complement the inherently different national approaches to disaster risk in order to obtain a more comprehensive picture of EU-wide needs to build resilience. We need better data, at all administrative levels, on exposure to risk, vulnerabilities and losses from the past disaster events to be able to better tailor our risk management interventions. Lastly, we need to think more about rare, but potentially catastrophic disaster scenarios, so that we are better prepared for any next emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic type or scale.