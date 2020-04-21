Overview - Humanitarian Action Thematic Fund

UNFPA is uniquely positioned to provide inclusive and integrated services for sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence prevention and response, and increasingly mental health and psychosocial support.

Working across the humanitarian, development and peace nexus to address protracted conflicts, natural disasters and the climate crisis, UNFPA will strengthen its response to the needs of affected people, including young people, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

Doing so is vital to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, which cannot be achieved unless the world unites to end preventable maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning, and gender-based violence and harmful practices.