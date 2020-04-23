Overview of the GNC support provided to country-level Sector/Cluster Coordination | April 2020

The Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) was established in 2006 as part of the Humanitarian Reform process, which aimed to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian response programmes by ensuring greater predictability, accountability and partnership. The GNC is a partnership that includes international NGOs, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, UN organizations, donors and individuals and is based around the principles of equality, transparency, responsibility and complementarity.

UNICEF is the cluster-lead agency, hosting the GNC Coordination Team in UNICEF’s Office of Emergency Programmes department in Geneva.

The GNC provides support to nutrition in emergency coordination platforms in countries, whether the cluster system has been activated or not, through a comprehensive set of services listed below.

The GNC Coordination Team (GNC-CT) provides global leadership and stewardship for coordination and functions as secretariat for GNC. It represents the GNC partners in global fora and offers operational support to country nutrition clusters or sectoral coordination mechanisms while linking stakeholders and ensuring effective communications. The GNC-CT is led by a Coordinator (Stefano Fedele sfedele@unicef.org) comprises two major sub-teams: Partnership, Programmes, and Advocacy and Operational Support Teams.

Partnership, Programmes, and Advocacy Team led by Anna Ziolkovska aziolkovska@unicef.org is responsible for global level initiatives in evidence generation and knowledge management, development and implementation of the capacity development strategy, and development of the technical guidance on NIS and HPC.

Operational Support Team led by Anteneh Dobamo adobamo@unicef.org provides operational support to country-level nutrition in emergencies coordination mechanisms through helpdesk remote support and rapid response team in-country deployments.