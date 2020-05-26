Overview of the Global Information Management, Assessment and Analysis Cell (GIMAC) on COVID-19

The Global Information Management, Assessment and Analysis Cell (GIMAC) is a multi-stakeholder initiative, proposed jointly by several UN and non-UN partners. The Cell aims to coordinate, structure, collate, manage and analyze COVID-19 related information, and to provide technical support and services to support prioritised countries and global decision making based on a request.

Objectives

The GIMAC aims to achieve the following objectives:

Provide technical support to prioritised countries’ on needs assessment, analysis and response planning decisions related to the humanitarian impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support secondary data analysis and an accessible repository for COVID-19 secondary data, assessments, reports and analysis from trusted sources. Link with other global COVID-19 coordination structures and provide decision making support.

Geographical Scope

Initially, the priority will be on the 25 countries with an ongoing Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). UNHCR is also working with the Cell to determine the priority for Regional Refugee Plans country analysis. Additional countries will be prioritised based on demand and capacities of the GIMAC to respond.

There are 63 countries in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 (May 2020 update), including 25 countries with a Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and 26 countries with a Regional Refugee Response Plan or Regional Migrant and Refugee Response plan. Nine other countries were added in the May update of the GHRP.

GIMAC leads

● OCHA (Needs and Response Analysis Section-NARAS): coordination of analysis support to humanitarian response plans in general.

● UNHCR: coordination of analysis support on refugees, protection and IDPs (in collaboration with IOM) component more specifically.

● WHO: coordination of analysis support on health-related matters more specifically.

Since all population groups and humanitarian issues are overlapping, interagency coordination will be maintained across the leads, so that different population groups and sector/thematic analyses interlink in a comprehensive joint intersectoral analysis incorporating different factors and consequences affecting the various population groups.