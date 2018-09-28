Overview of cash transfers and vouchers in 2018 Humanitarian Response Plans

Summary

Cash transfers have moved from the fringe of humanitarian response to the mainstream. This is reflected in the Grand Bargain commitment made by donors and international organisations in 2016 to ‘increase the use and coordination of cash-based programming’ in humanitarian responses. As a result donors, humanitarian agencies and governments have to varying degrees examined and shifted how they plan, fund and coordinate humanitarian responses to help ensure that cash transfers are used when they are the best tool. This paper examines how cash transfers, as well as vouchers, are incorporated in Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) in 2018, as these are key planning documents for international humanitarian assistance. The objective of the paper is to inform thinking on how cash transfers could optimally be presented in HRPs. This analysis is part of broader efforts to ensure that donors and aid agencies live up to commitments made on cash transfers and that people affected by conflict and disaster receive the most appropriate assistance.