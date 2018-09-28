28 Sep 2018

Overview of cash transfers and vouchers in 2018 Humanitarian Response Plans

Report
from Swiss Peace Foundation, Saferworld, CDA Collaborative Learning Projects
Published on 10 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1 MB)

Summary

Cash transfers have moved from the fringe of humanitarian response to the mainstream. This is reflected in the Grand Bargain commitment made by donors and international organisations in 2016 to ‘increase the use and coordination of cash-based programming’ in humanitarian responses. As a result donors, humanitarian agencies and governments have to varying degrees examined and shifted how they plan, fund and coordinate humanitarian responses to help ensure that cash transfers are used when they are the best tool. This paper examines how cash transfers, as well as vouchers, are incorporated in Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) in 2018, as these are key planning documents for international humanitarian assistance. The objective of the paper is to inform thinking on how cash transfers could optimally be presented in HRPs. This analysis is part of broader efforts to ensure that donors and aid agencies live up to commitments made on cash transfers and that people affected by conflict and disaster receive the most appropriate assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.