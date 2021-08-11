Overcoming barriers to coordinating across social protection and humanitarian assistance – building on promising practices (June 2021)

by Gabrielle Smith

Executive summary

The importance of strong coordination between actors preparing, designing and implementing shock responses is well accepted. This has been highlighted specifically concerning shock responsive social protection (SRSP) as well as linking humanitarian action and social protection (HA-SP). However, despite unanimous professed acceptance of the principle of coordination, practical experiences of linking shock responses with social protection systems have shown that this can be challenging to put into practice. The COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for change - the global crisis having galvanised interest in and experimentation with shock responsive social protection (SRSP) and linking humanitarian action and social protection (HA-SP). This paper presents a synthesis of global learning from efforts to coordinate shock responses linked with social protection during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in response to other shocks, to inform dialogue and future action.

So why is coordination so challenging? Put simply, it is difficult to bring together a multiplicity of actors, from different disciplines, and with different mandates, guiding principles, visions, and interests. Shock responses linked with social protection seek to bridge the development and humanitarian divide. A range of actors (from across government, and among partners) are implicated in planning and implementation, and these actors are siloed – physically, technically, and ideologically.

Experiences from the COVID-19 response and beyond highlight several promising practices that have helped to foster improved coordination between stakeholders within policy/strategic and/or operational (design and implementation) domains. Where these practices were lacking, this contributed to difficulties in the design and implementation of shock responses. These include: joint assessments and options analyses for shock responsive social protection, and social protection linked with humanitarian action; joint strategies between social protection, disaster management and humanitarian stakeholders; forums or platforms convening actors across silos; memorandums, partnership agreements and procedures setting out roles and responsibilities; procedures and systems for sharing registration data; donors taking on and investing in convenor roles; funding mechanisms that encourage harmonisation and collaboration; global donor commitments; and inclusion of local government and civil society organisations.

Analysis of experiences across the COVID-19 responses and beyond identifies common factors that have enabled, or constrained, coordination in practice. The promising practices set out have not been established everywhere. Furthermore, where established, some factors influenced how effective (or not) these practices have been. Factors influencing success include: strong leadership; an ability to reach compromise between divergent views; preparedness planning; dedicated and sustained resources; political will; the influence of the international humanitarian coordination architecture; and contextual factors.

So, what are the key entry points where donors, governments and implementers can take action to address coordination going forward? The paper sets out a series of guiding principles for policymakers to consider at the country level, as well considerations for global level action.