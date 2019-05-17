Over 2,000 Frontline Professionals Receive Migrant Health Training across Europe

Brussels – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has wrapped up a first-of-its-kind training initiative on migration and health across Europe for more than 2,000 health professionals, law enforcement officers and social workers who work directly with migrants and refugees.

Higher migrant arrivals to Europe and the subsequent need to strengthen the awareness, knowledge and skills of health professionals who work with migrants and refugees provided the impetus for the initiative. In response, IOM, together with national partners and stakeholders, and with European Union (EU) support, conducted 69 trainings in 21 countries between December 2018 and April 2019.

The trainings across Europe aimed to improve the responsiveness of health services to migrants’ needs and tackle multiple aspects of migration health including individual health, recognizing and dealing with vulnerabilities, providing mental health support and highlighting the importance of intercultural skills. They also provided a venue to share good practices and experiences working in different national migration health contexts, and to build stronger networks among representatives with diverse professional backgrounds.

The workshop-format trainings were provided in countries that are part of the European Commission’s “Third Health Programme”: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and Spain. Professionals from the Czech Republic, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK also participated.

After a training in Krakow, Poland, one health professional said that the workshop was particularly valuable for doctors and nurses working in primary care facilities and hospitals. “The understanding and knowledge about different cultures and improving the competence in this field will definitely help me in my job. I hope there will be similar courses in the future,” he said.

“I am positively surprised. I came with the expectation to be bored and not interested. I am very pleased and have gained an excellent impression,” said a police officer who received training in Karlovac, Croatia.

“Training for migration health is essential for frontline workers,” said Dr. Dominik Zenner, IOM Senior Regional Migration Health Advisor in Brussels. “This rewarding action provided an opportunity to train so many, but we need to expand further, including to undergraduate and graduate teaching institutions.”

The training programme was carried out through project Provision of training for first-line health professionals and law enforcement officers working at local level with migrants and refugees (TRAIN4M&H) was funded and supported by the European Commission (DG SANTE). The TRAIN4M&H project is undertaken as part of the EU Action Plan on the Integration of Third Country Nationals, coordinated by GIZ International Services in collaboration with IOM, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), École des hautes études en santé publique (EHESP), the Institute of Public Health of the University of Porto (ISPUP), the Dipartimento di Sanità Pubblica e Malattie Infettive – Università Sapienza Roma and the Association of Schools of Public Health in the European Region (ASPHER).

