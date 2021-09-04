The Outlook for Agriculture and Rural Development in the Americas: A Perspective on Latin America and the Caribbean 2021-2022

This document is the result of the joint effort of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation for Agriculture (IICA). The general coordination was in charge of Joaquín Arias (IICA) and its preparation was led by an inter-institutional group made up of Adrián Rodríguez (ECLAC), Luis Beduschi (FAO) and Joaquín Arias (IICA). This document aims to provide information on actions for the rural and agricultural transformation of Latin America and the Caribbean in the recovery scenario after the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioning the financial situation and environmental vulnerability of food systems. In addition, a regional and international context is presented in terms of the impact on economic growth and agri-food systems, poverty, food security, and product prices due to the pandemic. Trade is mentioned as an opportunity to develop food systems and build resilience to climate change. The trends and disruptors that had been shaping the trajectory of agriculture and agri-food systems prior to the pandemic are presented. Likewise, opportunities are presented for use for a more resilient and equitable agri-food future. On the other hand, the issue of digitization of agriculture is covered as a basis for transforming agri-food systems, what are its benefits and risks, and that thanks to the pandemic this process has been accelerated.