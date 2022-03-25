Outcomes of the High-Level Officials Meeting 2021

This is the Outcome Document for the High-Level Officials Meeting, held on 14 and 15 December 2021.

Introduction

The first High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM), mandated by the General Assembly through the GCR affirmed in 2018, was held on 14 and 15 December 2021 as part of the process of building a long-term framework for engagement of States and other actors in refugee situations. The event provided an opportunity for senior government officials and representatives of relevant stakeholder groups to take stock of progress and maintain the momentum towards achieving the objectives of the GCR to expand support, selfreliance, and solutions. Participants identified progress, challenges, and where further engagement is needed to increase support, self-reliance, and access to solutions for refugees and other persons of concern, taking into consideration the challenges posed by the pandemic. The HLOM was structured around three priorities: expanding support through responsibility sharing; advancing the implementation of pledges and initiatives; and identifying recommendations for the future. The preparatory process and the HLOM resulted in 20 key recommendations. These recommendations are further elaborated in the outcome document and will serve as the basis for preparations, planning, and eventual commitments for the next GRF in 2023.