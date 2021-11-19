Outcome Report: Cities and their contribution to the Global Compact on Refugees (2021)

Introduction

The following report is the outcome of the September 2021 meeting of 210 cities from all over the world on their contributions to achieving the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees in preparation for the High-Level Officials Meeting to be held on 14-15 December 2021. The meeting was hosted by the Global Task Force on Migration (GTFM) and UNHCR. The GTFM is made up of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, Union of Municipalities of Turkey, UNDP, UNHCR, IOM, WALD, and UCLG-MEWA. The GFMD Mayors Mechanism, Cities Alliance, the Mayors Migration Council (MMC), UCLG and UN-Habitat are partners in this initiative.