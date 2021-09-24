Outbreak Brief 81: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic (Date of Issue: 3 August 2021)

Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (27 July 2021), 4,154,289 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, including 64,860 new deaths, have been reported globally. To date, a global total of 198,271,475 COVID-19 cases and 4,228,086 related deaths (case fatality ratio (CFR): 2.1%) have been reported from 225 countries and territories to the World Health Organization (WHO). The distribution of cumulative cases (proportion of global cases) from the WHO reporting regions (excluding Africa) are as follows: Eastern Mediterranean Region 10,835,737 (5%), European Region 60,225,802 (30%), Region of the Americas 77,317,150 (39%), South-East Asia Region 38,480,764 (19%) and Western Pacific Region 4,574,460 (2%). In the last seven days, the five countries reporting the highest number of new cases globally are the United States (522,332), India (284,696), Indonesia (268,067), Brazil (247,321) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (212,087). For more detailed information on cases and deaths reported outside of Africa, refer to the WHO COVID-19 dashboard.