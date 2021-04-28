Outbreak Brief #67: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic, Date of Issue: 27 April 2021

As of 9 am East African Time (EAT) 27 April 2021, a total of 4,516,235 COVID-19 cases and 120,420 deaths (CFR: 2.7%) have been reported in 55 African Union (AU) Member States. This represents 3.1% of all cases reported globally. The 21 AU Member States reporting case fatality ratios higher than the global case fatality ratio of 2.1% are Sudan (6.8%), Egypt (5.9%), Sahrawi Republic (5.6%), Somalia (5.1%), Zimbabwe (4.1%), Liberia (4.1%), Comoros (3.8%), Niger (3.7%), Eswatini (3.6%), Chad (3.5%), Mali (3.5%), South Africa (3.4%), Tunisia (3.4%), Malawi (3.4%),

Gambia (3%), Lesotho (3%), Senegal (2.8%), Algeria (2.7%), DR Congo (2.6%), Mauritania (2.5%) and Angola (2.3%).