Our Progress on Child Well-being - 2017 Report

Fulfiling our promise

Our vision for every child, life in all its fullness.

Our prayer for every heart, the will to make it so.

World Vision has nearly 70 years of history working with communities and an array of donors, partners, and government agencies to enable girls and boys worldwide to experience safety, stability, and hope for the future. In this past year, and in line with the Our Promise 2030 Partnership strategy, we have gathered significant evidence that clearly demonstrates our impact and commitment to improve the well-being of the world’s most vulnerable children.

Our Promise 2030 is a commitment to vulnerable children and a promise to work tirelessly until all children are healthy and protected from disease; are educated and have the skills they need to reach their God-given potential; are cared for, protected and involved in the decisions that affect them; and feel secure knowing they are loved by God and others.

WORLD VISION’S THREE PILLARS of Ministry

Disaster Management We responded to 170 emergencies and assisted approximately 11,400,000 people in 34 countries, helping to meet immediate needs and develop plans for recovery.

Transformational Development Through the generosity of donors from around the world, 3,046,993 children were sponsored, effecting change within their families and communities, and improving their lives and futures.

Advocacy In 2017, the global campaign, It takes a world to end violence against children, contributed to at least 50 policy changes in 16 countries