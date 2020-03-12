Our pathways to end hunger by 2030

Did you know that 820 million people around the world do not have the food they need to live healthy, active lives? At Rise Against Hunger, we’re on a journey to create a hunger-free world by 2030. To reach our goal, we have developed initiatives through four pathways: Nourishing Lives, Empowering Communities, Responding to Emergencies and Growing the Movement. Join us on our our journey to making a difference by watching our video and learning more about each pathway below!

Communities around the world are filled with vulnerable families and individuals who have basic, immediate needs. One in three people worldwide are adversely affected by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Rise Against Hunger meals, packaged by volunteers, are designed to provide a comprehensive array of micronutrients. Rise Against Hunger meals include enriched rice, soy protein, dried vegetables and 20 essential vitamins and nutrients.

At Rise Against Hunger, we have created a program to provide nourishment, as well as additional skills training and services to support the difficult journey out of poverty. With our meals, we are distributing to schools and encouraging an increase in enrollment and attendance while also providing community empowerment programs and training sessions for the adults.

Empowering Communities

By addressing the root causes of hunger and poverty, Rise Against Hunger strives to empower communities through sustainable agriculture. In developing countries, farmers are some of the most food-insecure members of society. Our aim is to increase agricultural production and incomes through programs promoting improved agricultural methods, business skills, and market access. For those who do not grow their own food, income is a key determinant in acquiring adequate nutrition. Through business training, we help individuals increase their earning potential and thus their consistent access to food. Our ongoing empowering community initiatives are currently making change in Mali, Senegal, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Responding to Emergencies

In the midst of sudden and ongoing crises around the globe, Rise Against Hunger responds to meet the immediate needs of affected populations and support the transition towards recovery. By delivering food assistance, nutrition, water, water filters, and hygiene kits, we are able to help those who have been displaced by natural disasters and man-made crises.In building the resilience of vulnerable people, Rise Against Hunger is working hand-in-hand with a host of organizations to ensure that our meals and other life-changing aid can reach communities in crisis effectively and according to need.

Growing the Movement

It’s time to make an impact greater than yourself! By volunteering, donating or advocating for our cause, you’ve already made an impact in the lives of people in need — but we still need your help! Will you grow the movement by sharing our journey as we’re on the road to a hunger-free world? Whether you’re spreading the word on social media, bringing a friend to volunteer at an event, or engaging your community, you can make an impact and grow the movement to end hunger today!

Through our Pathways to End Hunger, we know that we can continue to implement sustainable solutions and create unlimited possibilities in communities worldwide — but we can’t do it alone. We need your help! Join us in our mission to end world hunger by 2030. Whether you become a volunteer, take action to help someone in need or donate today, your commitment helps us take one more step closer to our goal.

