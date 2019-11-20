Our Impact: 2018 - 2019 Accomplishments

Reducing disaster risk at home and around the world

Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) provided significant research, science, and technology to help communities in the U.S. and nations abroad—many located in the most disaster-prone regions of the world—to reduce disaster risk and save lives. During 2018 and 2019, PDC worked with government agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to build national capacity for early warning, hazard monitoring, and decision support in nine countries throughout Southeast Asia. It also conducted significant exercises, regional risk assessments, and performed National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessements in 11 countries—all with a focus on improving resilience for the most vulnerable populations.