OSCE trains border management professionals in applying democratic security sector governance to border security management

BRATISLAVA, 4 September 2019 –A three-day advanced training course exploring the connection between security sector governance and reform (SSG/R) and border security management, hosted by the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship, concluded today.

Opening the course, Ambassador Róbert Kirnág, Head of the Slovak OSCE Task Force, said: “In recent years, OSCE Chairmanships and the participating States have acknowledged the importance of security sector governance and reform. Today SSG/R is largely recognized as an integral part of the OSCE´s comprehensive approach to security. Well-governed and professional border management is essential. It fosters regional co-operation and contributes to regional security and economic development. Supporting efforts by the OSCE and its participating States in this important area is one of the priorities of Slovakia’s OSCE Chair.”

As the first ever advanced course of the OSCE Border Management Staff College (BMSC), the course brought together 22 senior border management professionals, who are former graduates of the BMSC. The training focused on how to apply an SSG/R approach to border management, which would guarantee that security is provided to the state and its people in an accountable and effective way, under democratic civilian control, rule of law and respect for human rights and including gender equality.

Participants examined the importance of good and democratic security sector governance to strengthen regional security and the development of free, safe and lawful movement of persons, goods, services and investments across borders.

This practice-oriented training course enabled the participants to apply the acquired knowledge in their working contexts. During the event, participants also shared their professional experiences.

Jonathan Holland, Director of the OSCE Border Management Staff Collage in Dushanbe, expressed interest in making this course a regular part of the BMSC curriculum for senior border management professionals, stressing that this would set the College apart from other assistance providers in Central Asia. “A specialized advanced course for senior command-level leaders naturally builds on the College’s vast experience, while at the same time providing continuous learning,” Holland said.

Zaineb Gharbi, a participant from Tunisia’s Ministry of Interior, said: “Applying an SSG/R approach to border management would be useful for my country as we are making the first steps in what will be a long process.”

Another participant, Manuela Fornaro, representing Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, said the training course is “a unique opportunity to hear from experts and leading officials about the current processes of improving security management through an active and effective dialogue among representatives from 16 different countries”.

The course was jointly organized by the OSCE Secretariat, the Border Management Staff College and hosted by the Slovak OSCE Chair. This activity is conducted in the framework of the extra-budgetary project on SSG/R, with generous contributions from Austria, Germany, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland.

