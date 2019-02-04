Organizations log voluntary commitments online in new platform

By Yuki Matsuoka

KOBE, 4 February 2019 - Organizations working on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) have started to log their voluntary commitments in support of the Sendai Framework - the global roadmap for reducing disaster losses by 2030 - in a new online platform https://sendaicommitments.unisdr.org/

More than 50 users have registered in the first few weeks of operation. In addition, the platform has already received the first submissions of voluntary commitments by organizations working in DRR. In close coordination with these organizations, UNISDR reviews the submissions before publishing them in the platform.

Ms. Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Disaster Risk Reduction, said: “An all-of-society approach leaves no one out when it comes to building society’s resilience to disasters. Thus, it is encouraging to witness the efforts and interest in DRR by individuals and their organizations from diverse backgrounds such as private sector, civil society, academia, media, local governments, etc”.

Prof. Rajib Shaw, Chair of the Science and Technology Advisory Group (STAG), said:

“This new voluntary commitment online system is a very effective, and easy to understand tool. The tool helps us not only to remind [us] on our commitments and deliverables, it also gives us an opportunity to share widely the commitments to other related stakeholders regionally and globally.

“In the post Sendai regime, disaster risk reduction is a responsibility of all, and it is the collective efforts which help us achieving resilient communities and nations. Thus, I strongly urge my fellow colleagues to use this very important tool and keep a track of our great work through stronger commitments."

The SFVC online platform is open continuously for submissions. However, commitments submitted by 15 February 2019 will be included in the first SFVC Analysis Report to be presented at the Global Platform 2019 in Geneva.

In the following weeks the first commitments will be published and highlighted in the platform.

United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction - Office in Japan (UNISDR Office Japan )