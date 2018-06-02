Opinion | Imagine a humanitarian system based on humans

We did, helped by ‘design thinking’

Christina Bennett, Head of the Humanitarian Policy Group at the Overseas Development Institute, based in London

This month, UN delegates will gather once again in New York to discuss an international humanitarian system that lacks the resources and political support to deal with its problems. They’ll talk about huge changes in the kinds of crises and the needs of the people at the centre of them. They’ll debate declining respect for humanitarian law and aid operations. Then, as it does every year, the Economic and Social Council will make promises it’s unlikely to keep, and the underlying problems will remain.

