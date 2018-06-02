02 Jun 2018

Opinion | Imagine a humanitarian system based on humans

Report
from IRIN
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original

We did, helped by ‘design thinking’

Christina Bennett, Head of the Humanitarian Policy Group at the Overseas Development Institute, based in London

This month, UN delegates will gather once again in New York to discuss an international humanitarian system that lacks the resources and political support to deal with its problems. They’ll talk about huge changes in the kinds of crises and the needs of the people at the centre of them. They’ll debate declining respect for humanitarian law and aid operations. Then, as it does every year, the Economic and Social Council will make promises it’s unlikely to keep, and the underlying problems will remain.

Read more on IRIN

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.