Operational Update: Supporting Urban Search and Rescue in Ukraine, Cancer Treatments Shipped and More

By Maeve O'Connor

A look at the last seven days of activity at Direct Relief.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 349 shipments of requested medical aid to 38 U.S. states and territories and 19 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 30.7 million defined daily doses of medication, including PPE, Covid-19 therapies, diabetes medication, and cancer treatments.

This week, 133 pallets worth of medical aid left Direct Relief’s warehouse for distribution to Ukraine. Included in the shipments were 23 pallets of cancer treatment meds to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine, and a fourth 50-bed field hospital content kit donated from the State of California (CalOES).

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 300 tons in weight and including over 61 million defined doses of medication, with more on the way.

Recently, Direct Relief supported Project Joint Guardian, an international nonprofit organization made up of firefighters, a $50,000 grant to transport first responders to Ukraine and help them purchase needed equipment. The organization also supplied the firefighters with Emergency Medical Backpacks intended for triage care, and shipped equipment to the region on their behalf.

Direct Relief is in contact with Ministries of Health throughout the region to assess needs and is sharing information with the U.N., the European Commission, and the World Bank to coordinate relief efforts.