Operational Update: Medical Support for 11 Countries Bolsters Patient Care

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has shipped requested medical aid to India, Pakistan, Syria, Uganda, Eswatini, and other countries across the globe, as well as 35 U.S. states and territories.

By Lara Cooper

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 166 shipments of requested medical aid to 35 U.S. states and territories and 11 countries worldwide.

Ongoing efforts to fight Covid-19 continue, and shipments of PPE, pulse oximeters, medical items for respiratory therapy, and other support for hospitals and health providers departed globally. Among the materiel shipped this week were several ultra cold portable freezers bound for health centers in the U.S. as they bolster vaccination efforts in their communities.

The shipments also contained 3.5 million defined daily doses of medications, including cancer treatments, rare disease therapies, insulin, naloxone, contraceptives, antibiotics, and more.

This week, Direct Relief support of midwifery around the world continued with the launch of the Global Midwives’ Hub. The hub was launched in collaboration with the International Confederation of Midwives and is a tool for midwives as they research midwifery efforts that exist in their area, which communities may be underserved, and other data that can support advocacy for expanded midwifery globally. Direct Relief’s support of midwives spans from information products, such as the hub, to medical aid in the form of Midwife Kits, as well as financial support to bolster maternal care at the community level.

In the U.S., Direct Relief delivered 143 shipments weighing 12,052 pounds and containing 258,199 doses of medications over the past week.

The largest U.S. shipments by value (wholesale) went to the following organizations:

Pasadena Health Center – Pasadena, Texas ($182.7K)

Community Care Center for Forsyth County – Winston Salem, North Carolina ($57.5K)

Partnership Health Center – Valdosta, Georgia ($55.9K)

No Aids Task Force – New Orleans, Louisiana ($32K)

HealthQuest of Union County – Monroe, North Carolina ($21.5K)

EXCELth, Inc. – New Orleans, Louisiana ($14.7K)

Gulf Coast Health Center – Port Arthur, Texas ($14.5K)

Mercy Medical Clinic – Shelbyville, Kentucky ($14K)

The Neighborhood Christian Clinic – Phoenix, Arizona ($13.6K)

David Raines Community Health Centers Bossie

Globally, Direct Relief shipped more than 3.2 million defined daily doses of medication totaling 30,140 pounds.

The following organizations in the following countries received supplies:

Ministry of Health, Kitovu Mission Hospital – Kampala, Uganda ($64.1M)

Ministry of Health National Clinical Laboratory Services – Mbabane, Eswatini ($21.7M)

Ethiopian Diabetes Association – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ($6.2M)

FUSAL – El Salvador ($5.0M)

Clinique du Diabète A.MA.DIA – Antananarivo, Madagascar ($2.7M)

Kenyatta National Hospital – Nairobi, Kenya ($1.3M)

Pan American Health Organization – ($1.0M)

Tata Memorial Hospital – Mumbai, India ($224.3K)

Independent Doctors Association – Syria ($195.0K)

Civil Hospital Karachi – Pakistan ($73.2K)

Kodagu Institute of Medical Science -India ($58.6K)

Since January 1, 2021, Direct Relief has delivered 9,690 shipments to 1,694 partner organizations in 53 U.S. states and territories and 78 countries.

These shipments have contained 119.4 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $670.8 million (wholesale) and totaling 3.8 million lbs. (1,900 tons).

Direct Relief has also supported the following organizations this year with more than $33 million in grants:

Aaron E Henry Community Health Services Center Advance Community Health, Inc AHA Centre Albany Area Primary Health Care Alemtsehay Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. Alliance for Medical Outreach & Relief AltaPointe Health Systems, Inc. Amistad Community Health Center Ammonoosuc Community Health Services Ampla Health Del Norte Clinics, Inc Amref Health Africa Anera HQ Anson Regional Medical Services , Inc. Anthony L Jordan Health Corporation Arcoiris Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers Arroyo Vista Family Health Center Asian American Health Coalition dba HOPE Clinic Asociación de Salud Comunitaria de las Islas de la Bahía Asociacion de Salud Primaria de PR Asociacion Mexicana de Diabetes en la Ciudad de Mexico Asociación Puertorriqueña de Diabetes, Inc. Asociación Vida Perú Association des Diabétiques du Congo (ADIC) Association Malgache contre le Diabète A.MA.DIA Atlantic Medical Center Sabana Hoyos Australian Childhood Foundation B.P Eye Foundation, Hospital for Children Eye ENT and Rehabilitation Services (CHEERS) Banyan Community Health Center, Inc Barrio Comprehensive Family Health Care Baylor College of Medicine- Children’s Foundation Malawi Bayou Clinic Bond Community Health Center YouRx Pharmacy @ BondCHC Borinquen Health Care Center, Inc. Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation Brockton Neighborhood Health Center Bronx Community Health Network , Inc. Broward Community & Family Health Center Brownsville Multi-Service Butte County Public Health Department Cactus Health Services, Inc. Camuy Health Services, Inc. Care Resource CareMessage Caring Health Center CCBRT Disability Hospital CCI – Silver Spring Central Florida Family Health Center – True Health Centro de Salud Familiar Dr. Julio Palmieri Ferri, Inc. Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. Centro de Servicios Primarios de Salud de Patillas, Inc. Centro de Servicios Primarios de Salud, Inc. Centro para los Adolescentes de San Miguel de Allende, A.C. Centros Integrados de Servicios de Salud Chapman University Charles River Community Health Charter Oak Health Center Cherokee Health Systems Knoxville Children in Trouble Clean Energy Group Inc Clinicas Del Camino Real, Inc. Coal Country Community Health Center Codman Square Health Center Colorado Coalition For The Homeless Columbia Valley Community Health Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County Community Health Assn. of Spokane CHAS Administration Office Community Health Care Community Health Care Association of New York State Community Health Care, Inc. dba CompleteCare Health Network Community Health Care, Inc. Edgerton Women’s Health Center Community Health Center Association of Mississippi Community Health Center of Richmond Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Community Health Centers Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc. Community Health Centers of The Central Coast Community Health Clinics dba Terry Reilly Health Services Community Health Foundation of Puerto Rico Community Health of South Florida Community Health Systems Community Healthcare Network Community Partners International Community-University Health Care Center University of Minnesota CommWell Health Administration Office Concilio de Salud Integral de Loiza, Inc Conference of National Black Churches Cornerstone Care, Inc. Corporación de Servicios Médicos Primarios y Prevención de Hatillo, Inc. Corporacion SANOS COSSMA, Inc. Costa Salud Community Health Centers Rincón Country Doctor Community Health Centers Country Doctor Community Clinic Cowlitz Family Health Center Crescent Community Health Center Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Delta Health Center Denver Health and Hospital Authority Dhulikhel Hospital Kathmandu University Hospital Dimock Community Health Center Diversity Health Center, Inc. Dot House Health East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Corporation East Georgia Healthcare, Inc. Edna Adan University Hospital Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center El Punto en la Montaña, Inc. Elaine Ellis Center of Health, Inc. EMERGENCY USA Life Support For Civilian Victims of War Esperanza Health Centers Fair Haven Community Health Clinic, Inc. Family Health Centers Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Fenway Community Health Center Fetter Health Care Network Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care Project, Inc. Florida Association of Community Health Centers Florida Community Health Centers Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board Tse’Hootsooi’ Medical Center Foundation for Puerto Rico Foundation of Amazon Sustainability FoundCare, Inc. Fundación Banco Medicamentos y Bienestar Fundacion De Obras Sociales De San Vicente I.A.P. Fundacion Fraternidad sin Fronteras IAP Fundación Solidaria del Divino Niño Jesús, Inc Gift of the Givers Foundation Golden Valley Health Centers Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb Greater New Bedford Community Health Center Groundswell UK Gynocare Women’s & Fistula Hospital Harbor Health Services Harbor Homes, Inc. Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, Inc Health Alliance International Health Equity International Health Futures Foundation Inc. Health Net, Inc Health Partners of Western Ohio Health ProMed Foundation, Inc. Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida Collier Health Services HealthInova HealthLinc, Inc. HealthPoint Heart of Florida Health Center Administration Heart of God Care Centre Heart of Texas Community Health Center HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two dba Open Health Care Clinic Holyoke Health Center HOPE Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh, Inc. Horizon Health Care, Inc. Administration Hospital Comunitario Buen Samaritano, Hospital General de Castañer, Inc. Hospital Pediátrico Universitario Dr. Antonio Ortiz (Centro Medico) Hudson Headwaters Health Network Innis Community Health Center Integrate Health Interfaith Clinic International Community Health Services J.C. Lewis Health Care Center Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center Jericho Road Community Health Center Jessie Trice Community Health Johns Hopkins University JWCH Institute, Inc. Kathmandu Model Hospital/ Public Health Concern Trust-NEPAL Kintegra Family Medicine – Hudson La Familia Counseling Center La Maestra Community Health Centers Lamprey Health Care, Inc. Lifelong Medical Care Administration Lincoln Community Health Center Incorporated Lwala Community Alliance Lynn Community Health, Inc. Maple City Health Care Center Marillac Community Health Centers Marshall Islands Ministry of Health and Human Services Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers MCR Health, Inc. Med Centro, Inc. Medical Associates Plus Medical Genetics Department Faculty of Medicine Mendocino Community Health Clinic Inc. Hillside Health Center Metro Community Provider Network Midwives for Haiti Migrant Health Center Western Region, Inc. Moreno Valley Family Health Center Community Health Systems, Inc. Morovis Community Health Center, Inc. Moses Lake Community Health Center Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation Mountain Park Health Center Murshid Hospital and Health Care Centre National Alliance for Hispanic Health National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics National Black Church Initiative National Black Nurses Association Native Action Inc. NC MedAssist Neighborhood Health Neighborhood Health Center of WNY, Inc Neighborhood Healthcare Administration Neighborhood Medical Center, Inc. NeoMed Center, Inc. Nevada Health Centers Carson City Administration NEW Health Programs Association Newark Community Health Centers Nia Tero North Country Family Health Center, Inc. North East Medical Services North Florida Medical Centers, Inc. North Hudson Community Action Corporation – Administration Northeast Community Clinic Northeast Florida Health Services Family Health Source Northeast Valley Health Corporation Corporate Office Omni Family Health OneWorld Community Health Center Onkwehon:we Midwives Collective Open Door Family Medical Centers Inc. Opportunities Industrialization Center Optimus Health Care Outer Cape Health Services Oxnard Firefighters Foundation, Inc Palms Medical Group Pancare of Florida, Inc. CHC Bay County ParkTree Community Health Center Partnership Health Center Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) Patronato Pro Hospital Civil de Tijuana Peninsula Community Health Services People to People Aid Corporation Person Family Medical Center Piedmont Health Services Por Los Nuestros, Inc. PR CONCRA Puerto Rico Community Network for Clinical Research on Aids, Inc. Premier Community HealthCare Administrative Office Primary Care Medical Services of Poinciana, Inc. Osceola Community Health Services Primary Health Care, Inc. Primary Healthcare Centers of Dade, Inc. Project Health, Inc. dba Langley Health Services PryMed Medical Care, Inc. Public Health Management Corporation Public Health Seattle & King County QueensCare Health Centers Rahmawati Husein Richford Health Center, Inc. Rio Beni Health Foundation Rural Health Group Ruth Paz Foundation, Inc. Michael Paz, President SAC Health System Salud Integral en la Montaña, Inc. Salud Para La Gente Salvadoran American Humanitarian Foundation (SAHF) Santa Barbara County Fire Dept Santa Barbara Education Foundation Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Eastside Neighborhood Clinic Santa Rosa Community Health Centers Brookwood Health Center Sea Mar Community Health Centers Servicios de Salud Primarios de Barceloneta d/b/a Atlantic Medical Center Settlement Health & Medical Services Shalom Health Care Center Shanti Foundation Share Our Selves Community Health Center Sinergias Alianzas Estratégicas Para La Salud y el Desarrollo Social Solar Responder Solukhumbu Polytechnical Academy South Boston Community Health Center South Cove Community Health Center Southwest Community Health Center Spectra Health Spring Branch Community Health Center St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor St. Thomas Community Health Center Summit Community Care Clinic Sun Life Family Health Center Suncoast Community Health Centers Administrative Offices Sunrise Community Health Sunset Park Family Health Center at NYU Langone Susquehanna Community Health & Dental Clinic, Inc. Syrian American Medical Society Foundation Tampa Family Health Centers Terre des Hommes Hellas The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois The Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Inc. The Center for Family and Child Enrichment, Inc. The Family Health Centers of Georgia Inc. The Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, Inc. DBA Family Medicine Health Center The Floating Hospital The Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County The Institute for Family Health The MAVEN Project The Navajo Nation Thunder Bay Community Health Service, Inc. Triangle Area Network Tri-Cities Community Health Tri-City Health Center Tumaini La Maisha Tanzania Turner House Clinic Inc. (d/b/a: Vibrant Health) Uganda Cancer Institute UMMA Community Clinic UNC Project Tidziwe Research and Care Centre United Way Bengaluru Unity Health Care, Inc University of KwaZulu Natal Upham’s Corner Health Center Urban Health Plan, Inc. Valley Wide Health Systems Via Care Community Health Center Village Reach Vista Community Clinic Westside Family Healthcare Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center , Inc. Whittier Street Health Center William F. Ryan Community Health Center World Heart Federation Yakima Neighborhood Health Services Yayasan Bumi Sehat Yemen Aid Inc.