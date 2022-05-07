Operational Update: Field Hospitals to Ukraine, Medicines to Sri Lanka, and More

By Maeve O'Connor

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 289 shipments of requested medical aid to 33 U.S. states and territories and nine countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 7.6 million defined daily doses of medication, including PPE, Covid-19 therapies, diabetes medication, and cancer treatments.

UKRAINE RESPONSE TO DATE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 350 tons in weight and including over 68 million defined doses of medication, with more on the way.

This week, Direct Relief issued a $750,000 emergency grant to the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM), which has members working in several hospitals in Ukraine. The funds provided will be used to procure medication and equipment that is most urgently needed in these facilities. In total, Direct Relief has deployed more than $12 million in financial assistance for Ukraine response since the start of the war.

Additionally, a fifth field hospital kit left Direct Relief’s warehouse this week for distribution to the front lines of the war in Ukraine. The kit, donated by The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, contains 50 beds, wound and IV kits, and critical trauma care supplies.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

This week, the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire has burned more than 160,000 acres in New Mexico. In response, Direct Relief shipped an emergency delivery of air purifiers, N95 masks, and personal care products requested by Tewa Women United. Tewa Women United, a Native women-led organization and a recipient of a grant from Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity, is affected by wildfires threatening the region.

IN THE NEWS

Office of the Governor – Gavin Newsom – California Continues to Send Life-Saving Support to Ukraine: “Additionally, OES has facilitated the transfer of PPE and five field medical stations to cities in Ukraine, and is in the process of sending two more to Ukraine in partnership with Direct Relief of Santa Barbara, for a total of seven field medical stations (350 beds).”

The New York Times – Carnegie Hall Will Host Concert in Support of Ukraine: “Carnegie Hall said on Tuesday that it would host a concert in support of Ukraine later this month, to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, express opposition to the Russian invasion and raise relief funds...*Carnegie said proceeds would go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid group that supports relief efforts in Ukraine.”*

Bungie – Guardian Games Cup: “Guardian Games Cup will be yet another amazing charity initiative with the Bungie Foundation. We are partnering again with Direct Relief to raise funds for charity. Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in the US and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.”

Microgrid Knowledge – A solar microgrid changes the lives of Puerto Ricans struggling without power and water: “To help bring water to these communities, Por los Nuestros began deploying the solar microgrids with diesel backup. The largest system has 26 KW of solar, with 75 kWh of batteries and 40-kW backup generators. The solar microgrids can isolate from the grid, said Rodríguez Hernández…The nonprofit organization acquired the microgrid equipment with funding from its donors — US-based Direct Relief, an NGO, and AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company.”

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the U.S., Direct Relief shipped more than 7.3 million defined daily doses of medication.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Sri Lanka

India

Guyana

Honduras

Dominican Republic

Guatemala

Morocco

Ecuador

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 270 shipments containing 360,048 doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:

Community Action Corporation of South Texas Alice Health Center, Texas

Christ Clinic, Texas

LaSante Health Center, New York

Health Access, Inc., West Virginia

The Floating Hospital, New York

Cactus Health Services, Inc., Texas

Unity Health on Main, South Carolina

Dream Centers Women’s Clinic, Colorado

WATCH Healthcare Program, North Carolina

Free Clinic of Rome, Georgia

YEAR TO DATE

Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 6,508 shipments to 1,445 healthcare organizations in 51 U.S. states and territories and 73 countries.

These shipments contained** 196.9 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $715.9 million (wholesale) and weighing 7.7 million lbs.