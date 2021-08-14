Operational Update: 354 Shipments Depart for 10 Countries Over Past Week

By Lara Cooper

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 354 shipments of requested medical aid to 34 U.S. states and territories and nine countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 559,310 defined daily doses of medication, including medications for patients recovering from Covid-19, diabetes management therapies, rare disease therapies, behavioral health medications, anti-clotting prescriptions, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.

Included in this week’s activity was Direct Relief chartered-flight to Indonesia containing $50 million worth of therapies to treat Covid-19 patients, oxygen concentrators, and PPE.

In the U.S., Direct Relief delivered 314 shipments weighing 10,884 pounds and containing 248,130 doses of medications.

Recipients included:

• Hospital General de Castañer, Inc. – Puerto Rico

• CCI Health & Wellness Services – Maryland

• Clarkston Community Health Center, Inc. – Georgia

• Neighborhood Health Clinic – Florida

• Shingletown Medical Center – California

• Agape Clinic – Texas

• Shifa Free Clinic – South Carolina

• Greater Killeen Free Clinic – Texas

• Community Care Center – North Carolina

• Family Health Clinic of Wolcott – Indiana

Globally, Direct Relief this week shipped more than 311,180 defined daily doses of medication totaling 258,637 pounds. Countries receiving medical aid over the past week included:

Indonesia

India

Egypt

Rwanda

Democratic Republic of Congo

El Salvador

Guatemala

Nepal

Morocco

Since January 1, 2021, Direct Relief has delivered 14.8K shipments to 2,142 partner organizations in 55 U.S. states and territories and 91 countries. These shipments contained 173.2M defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.4B (wholesale) and totaled 6.4M pounds.

Direct Relief has also supported the following organizations this year with more than $35.1 million in grants:

