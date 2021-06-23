Operational guidance - Responding to the health and protection needs of people selling or exchanging sex in humanitarian settings

People who sell or exchange sex in humanitarian situations have particular health and protection needs that are often not well addressed. This document provides operational guidance on how best to meet these needs, and ensure that people who sell/exchange sex have support, and access to quality, non-discriminatory health and protection services. It has been developed by UNHCR and UNFPA, with extensive inputs from communities, humanitarian responders and technical partners. The guidance provides practical advice for reducing risks and ensuring safety for people engaging in sale and exchange of sex in this context. Overall guiding principles and approaches are provided, as well as suggestions for addressing initial, immediate health and protection needs, and for developing longer term, comprehensive responses in more protracted situations. Good practice tools and examples are provided to guide actors working with people, who are often selling or exchanging sex for the first time, owing to displacement and loss of livelihood.