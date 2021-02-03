Operational Guidance: Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action, Results Groups 1 on Operational Response, February 2021

Executive Summary

Data responsibility in humanitarian action is the safe, ethical and effective management of personal and non-personal data for operational response. It is a critical issue for the humanitarian system to address and the stakes are high.

Ensuring we ‘do no harm’ while maximizing the benefits of data requires collective action that extends across all levels of the humanitarian system. Humanitarians must be careful when handling data to avoid placing already vulnerable individuals and communities at further risk. This is especially important in contexts where the urgency of humanitarian needs drives pressure for fast, sometimes untested, data solutions, and the politicization of data can have more extreme consequences for people. For example, disclosing the location or particular identity or affiliation of an individual or community could lead to targeted attacks, social exclusion and/or stigma, amongst other potential harms. In addition to avoiding harm, the safe, ethical and effective management of data has a number of benefits: it can lead to more informed and transparent decision-making, more efficient humanitarian response, and increased trust among humanitarian actors and with the people they seek to serve.

The implementation of data responsibility in practice is often inconsistent within and across humanitarian response contexts. This is true despite established principles, norms and professional standards regarding respect for the rights of affected populations; the range of resources on data responsibility available in the wider international data community; as well as significant efforts by many humanitarian organizations to develop and update their policies and guidance in this area. However, given that the humanitarian data ecosystem is inherently interconnected, no individual organization can tackle all these challenges alone. While each organization is responsible for its own data, humanitarians under the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) – which brings together United Nations (UN) entities, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) consortia and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – need common normative, system-wide guidance to inform individual and collective action and to uphold a high standard for data responsibility in different operating environments.

In view of this, the IASC Results Group 1 established a Sub-Group1 on Data Responsibility in January 2020 to develop this joint, system-wide Operational Guidance on Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action.

The Operational Guidance is divided into four sections:

The first section describes the rationale and approach for the Guidance, offers an overview of data responsibility in humanitarian action, and clarifies the audience and scope of the document.

The second section presents a set of Principles for Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action.

The third section describes key actions for data responsibility to be taken at different levels of humanitarian response, including specific roles and responsibilities for realizing these actions.

The fourth section is a set of Annexes that offer key definitions, examples of templates and tools for data responsibility, resources and references, and background information on the development of the Operational Guidance.

Given the dynamic and evolving nature of the challenges and opportunities for data responsibility in humanitarian action, this Operational Guidance will be reviewed and updated through a collaborative and consultative process every two years.