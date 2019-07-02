02 Jul 2019

Operational Guidance for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, World Vision
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

The Toolkit for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings was developed by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support and World Vision International. The toolkit provides a set of materials to assist managers and facilitators/animators in setting up and implementing quality CFS. These resources have at their core the protection of children from harm; the promotion of psychosocial well-being; and the engagement of community and caregiver capacities.
The CFS Toolkit includes:

• This Operational Guidance for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings

• An Activity Catalogue for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings

• Training for Implementers of Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings.

The Operational Guidance for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings summarises key approaches in the protection of children and in the promotion of their psychosocial well-being. It is directed to CFS managers and facilitators/animators.

It has four chapters, addressing the following aspects of setting up and implementing a quality CFS:

• Introduction to CFS

• Setting up a CFS

• Information for CFS facilitators/animators

• Working with caregivers and community members.

The Activity Catalogue for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings provides materials mainly for facilitators/animators responsible for implementing activities in a CFS:

• It features a wide range of easy-to-use resources, including sessions to open, close and review a programme of activities.

• It has a set of seven themed workshops which relate to key aspects of children’s psychosocial well-being. These resources provide structured activities that can be used in a sequence over a period of time, but are flexible too so that they can be used as standalone sessions, if CFS modalities vary and/or attendance fluctuates.

• Activities are generally intended for children from 6 up to 18 years, with some additional resources provided in the annexes for activities targeted to younger children and older children and adolescents.

This is a three-day training for CFS managers and coordinators, addressing the challenges of setting up and implementing quality CFS in diverse circumstances. Using various case scenarios, participants in the training are exposed to realistic demands and equipped to find practical solutions to challenges faced in the field. The training draws on resources from the Operational Guidance for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings and the Activity Catalogue for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.