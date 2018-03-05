05 Mar 2018

Operational Challenges of Implementing Health Research in Humanitarian Crises: Lessons learned from R2HC funded studies

Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
Maysoon Dahab

This 23-page report provides information on preliminary lessons learned from conducting public health research in challenging humanitarian contexts, and includes detailed case studies that can be used to illustrate key lessons learned. It is intended to contribute to the wider humanitarian health research community's common development of practical guidance on public health research projects in challenging humanitarian contexts.

