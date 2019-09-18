18 Sep 2019

Opening statement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at the seventieth session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner’s Programme (Geneva, 7 October 2019)

In his opening statement to the seventieth session of the Executive Committee, the High Commissioner will highlight key trends and responses in relation to forced displacement and statelessness, including the following:

  • Global forced displacement context: current trends and future outlook, the growing scale and complexity of displacement, and the link to broader global priorities and concerns.

  • Current protection challenges: including how to ensure access to asylum in the context of current large displacement emergencies, as well as pursuing sustainable, people-driven solutions, securing protection in the context of complex mixed flows, and addressing internal displacement.

  • Global Compact on Refugees: its pivotal role in leveraging more comprehensive, predictable and solutions-oriented engagement and burden- and responsibility-sharing in solidarity with host countries; growing evidence of results in the application of the comprehensive refugee response model; enhanced engagement of development entities, the private sector and other partners; refugee inclusion in national and local economies, systems and services; progress in key areas including education, employment, resettlement and complementary pathways; link to broader UN reforms and the 2030 Agenda; Africa Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons; the first Global Refugee Forum – an opportunity not to be missed.

  • Statelessness: importance of maintaining momentum, including through the High-Level Segment on Statelessness, the impact of statelessness on people, key achievements of States, partners and civil society actors in the context of UNHCR’s #IBelong Campaign to End Statelessness; as well as key priorities for the remainder of the campaign.

  • UNHCR’s transformation: internal reforms including decentralization and regionalization, delegation of authorities to the field, reinforcing the integrity and effectiveness of UNHCR’s work, including addressing sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment, risk management, accountability and oversight, data; funding.

17 September 2019

