Opening international Humanitarian Assistance Conference, Secretary-General Commends Russian Federation’s Support to Countries in Crisis

SG/SM/19072-IHA/1451

6 JUNE 2018

SECRETARY-GENERAL STATEMENTS AND MESSAGES

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the “International Humanitarian Assistance: Lessons Learned, Current Situation and Perspectives” conference, held in Moscow from 6 to 9 June:

I am pleased to greet this conference on international humanitarian assistance in natural disasters.

I commend the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief for hosting this gathering.

Russia is a valued humanitarian supporter, providing both multilateral and bilateral support to countries in crisis.

For many decades, the United Nations has been responding to the suffering and upheaval caused by natural disasters.

As the impacts of climate change grow more widespread and severe, it is more important than ever that we share lessons and best practices on prevention and management of disasters.

Thank you for your efforts to strengthen national and international preparedness, reduce risk and build more resilient societies.

I wish you a productive conference.

