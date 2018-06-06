06 Jun 2018

Opening international Humanitarian Assistance Conference, Secretary-General Commends Russian Federation’s Support to Countries in Crisis

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19072-IHA/1451
6 JUNE 2018
SECRETARY-GENERAL STATEMENTS AND MESSAGES

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the “International Humanitarian Assistance: Lessons Learned, Current Situation and Perspectives” conference, held in Moscow from 6 to 9 June:

I am pleased to greet this conference on international humanitarian assistance in natural disasters.

I commend the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief for hosting this gathering.

Russia is a valued humanitarian supporter, providing both multilateral and bilateral support to countries in crisis.

For many decades, the United Nations has been responding to the suffering and upheaval caused by natural disasters.

As the impacts of climate change grow more widespread and severe, it is more important than ever that we share lessons and best practices on prevention and management of disasters.

Thank you for your efforts to strengthen national and international preparedness, reduce risk and build more resilient societies.

I wish you a productive conference.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.