Open Plan Volume 7 | Issue 1 | August 2022

Editorial

This edition of OPENPlan brings to you an interesting and varied selection of recently published research and evaluation reports conducted by offices from across Plan International.

The selected reports comprise a mixture of research and final evaluation studies from MEESA, WACA, APAC and one multi-country study, focusing on the thematic area of inclusive quality education (IQE) through different lenses including education in relation to; climate change resilience, disaster risk management, protection from violence and early childhood care and development. The studies showcase strong methodological practice, including good ethical standards, and offer a range of insights and recommendations useful to colleagues across the Plan International family and beyond.

The first study, Disaster and Gendered Impact in a Changing Climate Towards Girls’ Education, was a research piece undertaken by Plan International Asia-Pacific Hub, Plan International Nepal and Bangladesh.

The qualitative study was implemented in the Sunsari district of Nepal and Kurigram district of Bangladesh aiming to promote school-based gendersensitive disaster risk management and ensure that targeted schools and school officials receive effective risk management support.

The second study, Education in Crisis: COVID-19 and Adolescents’ Education in Fragile Contexts, was a multi-country research piece undertaken by Plan International United Kingdom involving primary data collection in five countries, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Nepal and Sudan. Using a mixed methods approach, the research intended to shine a light on the impact that the pandemic has had on adolescents’ education in low and middle-income countries to help shape and inform efforts to turn the tide on the global education crisis which has intensified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third study, Evaluation finale du projet Wondiyey Ma Zada/ Final evaluation of the Wondiyey Ma Zada project, was an evaluation undertaken by Plan International Niger and supported by Plan International Belgium. The project was conducted in the Tillabéri region, in Niger, over 30 months and aimed to prevent gender-based violence in schools, and also to ensure that girls can develop in an enabling and resilient environment. The purpose of the final evaluation was to generate lessons learned from the project, to provide valuable recommendations and improve future interventions, whilst also being accountable to programme beneficiaries and the donor. The final evaluation was conducted alongside an impact evaluation which was used to complement the findings in relation to lessons learned.

The final study, End Term Evaluation for the Enhanced Household Incomes to Support Children’s Access to Quality Education Project, was a final evaluation undertaken by Plan International Zimbabwe. The project aimed to enhance households’ capacity to manage and promote access to inclusive and quality early childhood care and development for both boys and girls in Mutasa and Mutare districts of Zimbabwe by 2020. The final evaluation used a mixed methods approach to assess the extent to which the project achieved its goal and objectives using the evaluation criteria of relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability and gender and inclusion.

We hope you find this issue of OPENPlan insightful! Please see our noticeboard on page 24 for details on how to get in touch to collaborate on future editions of OPENPlan, as well as details on the new Research and Evaluation Agenda Package and Ethics and Safeguarding in Monitoring, Evaluation,

Research, and Learning (MERL).