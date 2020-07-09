Open Plan Volume 5 | Issue 2 | June 2020

Editorial

Exploring research and evaluation pieces from across the organisation, this edition of OPENplan brings to you a selection of eclectic studies that display a breadth of thematic topics to showcase recent and innovative works from within the global Plan International family. The issue has a focus on good methodological practice and offers a range of insights useful for informing areas of future research, programmatic and emergency response.

Using qualitative research methods in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand, the first study adopts an intersectional approach to consider varying and nuanced climate risks, vulnerabilities, adaptations and resilience measures to uncover a more holistic understanding of climate challenges faced by different young women and girls in the regions. The report highlights and addresses an important gap in both gender-sensitive and child-centred climate change adaption and offers recommendations for more targeted action that could enhance the resilience of young women and girls.

The second study, conducted in the Central Africa Republic, was a final evaluation report which used a mixed methods approach to evaluate the effectiveness of ‘soft’ conditional cash transfers alongside a comprehensive child protection package, as a mechanism to improve household resilience and child protection in the context of humanitarian emergencies. The intervention offered an important means to filling an evidence gap on the practicality, effectiveness, and challenges to implementing conditional cash transfers to improve the overall well-being of unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), their families and households over time.

The third report offers a globally focused desk-based review designed to enhance understandings on the intersections between humanitarian crises, gender, age and education. The research primarily uses quantitative data analysis, supplemented by a range of secondary data sources to enrich contextual understandings and challenges to education in contexts of humanitarian crises, and offer evidence-based recommendations.

The final study was based on a robust mid-term evaluation conducted on a multi-country and multi-year gender-transformative project, Strengthening Health Outcomes for Women and Children, which aimed to contribute to the reduction of maternal and child mortality amongst vulnerable women and children. The article, however, goes beyond the scope of the report to offer insightful comparisons on methodologies and use of midline studies across the 5-country evaluation.

We hope you find this issue of OPENPlan insightful. Please contact the MERL team at Global Hub if you have any exciting research reports or evaluations that you would like to see featured in future editions!